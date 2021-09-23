Police probe launched after child is racially abused at Tesco store in Sheffield

A man is wanted by the police in connection to an alleged hate crime against a child at a Sheffield supermarket.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 6:59 am

On the evening of August 26, a woman was in Tesco on Abbeydale Road with her two children, aged 12 and 16, when it is alleged that another customer used racist and threatening language towards one of the children.

A CCTV image has been release of a man who could hold vital information.

Do you recognise this man? Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 205 of September 22.

