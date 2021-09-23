Police probe launched after child is racially abused at Tesco store in Sheffield
A man is wanted by the police in connection to an alleged hate crime against a child at a Sheffield supermarket.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 6:59 am
On the evening of August 26, a woman was in Tesco on Abbeydale Road with her two children, aged 12 and 16, when it is alleged that another customer used racist and threatening language towards one of the children.
COURT: "Disgusting" South Yorkshire pervert filmed naked teenage girl with a hidden spy camera in a bathroom
A CCTV image has been release of a man who could hold vital information.
Anyone who recognises him should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield council leader's condolences following 'horrendous' killing of Mohamed...