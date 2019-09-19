Police making 'extensive enquiries' to find Rotherham schoolgirl missing for two months
Police say they are making ‘extensive enquiries’ in a bid to find a Rotherham schoolgirl who has been missing for two months.
Eva Adam, aged 15, was last seen outside her home in Eastwood on Friday, July 19, when the school term ended.
South Yorkshire Police said she was not reported missing until yesterday – two months after she disappeared.
The force also revealed a 41-year-old woman from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
The Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team this afternoon tweeted they are making ‘extensive phone and admin enquiries.’
They added the search has included officers on foot patrols, the off-road motorbike team has been deployed and the force drone has also been in use.
The team posted: “We are now employing our off road bike team for a more extensive search. Next step is the helicopter.”
Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “We’re asking anyone who has seen or heard from Eva since she left school at the end of the day on Friday 19 July to get in touch.
“It’s hugely important that we build a picture of where Eva went, and who she may have seen in the time between then and now. It doesn’t matter how small the piece of information you have may be, we want to hear from you.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 761 of 18 September.