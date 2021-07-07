Police look to ensure workforce represents South Yorkshire community in new recruitment drive

Be The Future is a student officer recruitment campaign for the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, a three-year programme combining academic learning with occupational development.

South Yorkshire Police says it wants to increase representation of officers from ethnic minority groups, so that the force is representative of the community it serves.

The apprenticeship will be delivered in partnership with South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Hallam University.

South Yorkshire Police has a new Student Officer ‘Be The Future’ recruitment campaign and wants to encourage individuals from underrepresented groups to apply and consider a career in policing.

Successful completion of the course will lead to apprentices achieving a degree in Professional Policing Practice and being confirmed as competent Police Constables.

Candidates will need 96 UCAS points in order to apply or be able to demonstrate ‘alternative academic ability’.

Other requirements state that applicants should:

- be aged 17 or over on application and be aged 18 before appointment

- have passed driving test and have a full manual UK/EU driving licence before appointment

- have lived in the UK for three continuous years

- have leave to enter/remain in the UK for an indefinite period

- not have any offensive/inappropriate tattoos, tattoos on head, face, neck or hands, and cover any tattoos visible in an open collared, short sleeve shirt, while on duty

- not be a member of the BNP, National Front or Combat 18 groups

The Student Officer ‘Be The Future’ campaign will be launched on July 19 and run until August 31.

There will be virtual recruitment events before and during the campaign period, which will provide more information around eligibility, the recruitment process, the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, and information from various speakers including current student officers.

The events - to be held on July 14, 21 and 29, and August 5 and 11 - will take place via Microsoft Teams and people need to register to attend.

To find out more or to apply, register with the Talent Bank via the website.

General recruitment queries should be sent to: [email protected]