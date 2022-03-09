Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 25-year-old Sheffield man
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing man.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 8:50 pm
Police are asking for help to find the missing 25-year-old, named only as Robert.
He was last heard from at around 12pm today and it is believed he may have travelled to the Tinsley Meadows area. He’s not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing really concerned for his welfare.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 331 of 9 March.