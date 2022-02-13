Police launch search as concerns rise for missing woman Jodie

Worried police have launched a search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 7:39 am

South Yorkshire Police officers in Sheffield say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the missing woman, who they have named only as Jodie.

Jodie, 32, has not been seen or heard from since Monday February 7.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of a medium build.

Police say the are increasingly concerned for missing Sheffield woman Jodie

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 935 of the 11 February 2022.

