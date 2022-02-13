South Yorkshire Police officers in Sheffield say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the missing woman, who they have named only as Jodie.

Jodie, 32, has not been seen or heard from since Monday February 7.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of a medium build.

Police say the are increasingly concerned for missing Sheffield woman Jodie