Police launch hunt for missing man last seen visiting supermarket
Police have launched a hunt for a missing man who was last seen driving off after visiting a supermarket.
Officers are concerned for the safety of missing Dronfield man Sean Johnson who was last seen on September 18 at 4.30pm driving off from the Sainsbury’s branch in the town in a silver Renault Clio.
The car has a registration plate beginning Y364.
Sean is 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build. He has medium length black hair, and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, a pair of green combat trousers and a pair of Crocs.
Anyone with any information about Sean’s current location is asked to contact Derbyshire Police immediately using any of the below methods with reference 731-180919:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website - complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.