Officers in Doncaster are appealing for the public’s help to find the missing man, named only as Bryn.

Bryn, 49, was last seen on Wharf Road in Doncaster on Sunday 13 February at 12 noon. He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becomingly increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with short, grey, curly hair and a stubble beard. He has the word ‘Bryn’ tattooed on his neck, along with a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a woman tattoo inked onto his left arm.

Do you know where missing Bryn is?