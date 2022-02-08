Police launch assault investigation after concerns raised over man on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh
Police are investigating an assault after a man was seen with injuries near shops in Killamarsh at the weekend.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:17 pm
Officers say they were called out after people became concerned over the safety of a man on Sheffield Road on Saturday.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The man had previously been the victim of an assault, an investigation into which is still ongoing. He was seen by officers who arranged accommodation for him and further support is being put in place by partner organisations.”
Read More
Read MoreSouth Yorkshire Police crime statistics: Burglary, robbery and theft down but dr...