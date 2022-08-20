News you can trust since 1887
Police launch appeal after girl,14, with links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster missing since Friday

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to help find a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Sheffield yesterday.

By Alex Wilkinson
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 9:34 pm

Summer, who is aged 14, was last seen at St Georges close in Sheffield on the evening of Friday, August 19.

Officers in Sheffield are now appealing for your help to help find the missing Summer.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Summer.

Summer is described as “5ft 3ins tall of a slim build. She was last seen wearing beige cycling shorts, a denim jacket, black trainers and carrying a white JD bag.”

She is known to frequent the areas of Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information that can help officers find Summer please call 101 quoting incident number 1148 of 19 August 2022.”

