Summer, who is aged 14, was last seen at St Georges close in Sheffield on the evening of Friday, August 19.

Officers in Sheffield are now appealing for your help to help find the missing Summer.

Summer is described as “5ft 3ins tall of a slim build. She was last seen wearing beige cycling shorts, a denim jacket, black trainers and carrying a white JD bag.”

She is known to frequent the areas of Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham in South Yorkshire.