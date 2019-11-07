Police issue warning over 'dangerous behaviour' during Sheffield flooding
South Yorkshire Police have warned the public to be responsible around flood water following reports of dangerous behaviour.
Many parts of Sheffield have been submerged following heavy rain which fell throughout Thursday as rivers burst their banks causing rush hour chaos and flooding to parks, car parks, homes and work places.
Meadowhall eventually cancelled their Christmas lights switch on but many people were left stranded at the Mall and some have decided to stay overnight.
Town Hall is also open overnight to provide shelter to those who need it as forecasts predict the rain will continue to fall until the early hours of the morning.
Some people have been forced to leave their homes but police say there have been no official evacuations.
However, the force did warn people about the dangers of getting too close to flood water.
They said: “There is extensive flooding across Sheffield. There have been no compulsory residential evacuations at this time. There are reports of people behaving dangerously around floodwater, please be responsible and think about your safety.”
There have been reports of raw sewage making its way onto city streets while almost 100 flood warnings have been issued across South Yorkshire.