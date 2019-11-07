Police issue warning over 'dangerous behaviour' during Sheffield flooding

A man with car in a flooded street Sheffield, after torrential rain in the area. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 7, 2019. See PA story WEATHER Rain. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Many parts of Sheffield have been submerged following heavy rain which fell throughout Thursday as rivers burst their banks causing rush hour chaos and flooding to parks, car parks, homes and work places.

Meadowhall eventually cancelled their Christmas lights switch on but many people were left stranded at the Mall and some have decided to stay overnight.

Town Hall is also open overnight to provide shelter to those who need it as forecasts predict the rain will continue to fall until the early hours of the morning.

Some people have been forced to leave their homes but police say there have been no official evacuations.

However, the force did warn people about the dangers of getting too close to flood water.