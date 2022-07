The girl, only known as Frejya, 15, was last seen on Abbeydale Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said she is described as white, around 5ft 3ins with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, white t-shirt and a grey blazer.

