Police issue urgent appeal in hunt for missing Barnsley man
Police have issued an urgent appeal in the hunt for a man who has gone missing from Barnsley.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:25 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:33 pm
Jon Rose, 38, was last seen leaving the Margaret Court area of Wombell in his car at around 8pm last night, November 6.
His car has been found in Dovecliffe Road near Wombwell Woods but Jon hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
He is thought to be wearing a grey checked hoody and possibly a camouflage jacket.
Police say they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 200 of November 7.