Police issue urgent appeal in hunt for missing Barnsley man

Missing man Jon Rose

Jon Rose, 38, was last seen leaving the Margaret Court area of Wombell in his car at around 8pm last night, November 6.

His car has been found in Dovecliffe Road near Wombwell Woods but Jon hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He is thought to be wearing a grey checked hoody and possibly a camouflage jacket.

Police say they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

