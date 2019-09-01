Police issue update on Sheffield crash
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a car.
By Lee Peace
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 19:02
The incident happened when a motorbike and a grey Vauxhall Zafira were in collision in Middlewood Road, Middlewood, at 3.15pm today.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital as a precaution."
There were initial reports that three vehicles had been involved in the collision, but police confirmed it was only two.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.