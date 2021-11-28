Police issue update on man missing detailing nightclub sighting

The 28-year-old had been in the Association with a friend on Thursday night but they became separated and Jahvon left alone.

Officers investigating his disappearance have discovered that he was last seen outside the Chesterfield Hotel at 1.37am on Friday morning.

Jahvon Simmons, who is missing in Chesterfield

Jahvon is Black, about 6ft 1ins, and of athletic build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and possibly black Nike trainers.

We are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Have you seen Jahvon since? Were you driving in the town on Friday morning with a dashcam device? Do you live nearby and have CCTV cameras?”