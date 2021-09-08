Police issue message ahead of St Leger Festival as thousands head to Doncaster race course

Last year’s event was held behind closed doors on three of the four days of racing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year’s event will see the crowds fully.

Ahead of the festival, South Yorkshire Police has issued a message to those attending the event.

Superintendent Cherie Buttle, tactical commander for the event, said: “The St Leger is a fantastic event, and we are as pleased as everyone else to see the crowds returning to Doncaster. After a difficult 18 months, it feels like a little normality is returning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Leger Festival in Doncaster begins today (Photo: Liz Mockler)

“We are fully prepared for the festival, with plans in place to support the organisers and our partners, to ensure the safety of people heading to the race course over the next four days.

“Our officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols, so please, don’t hesitate to come and speak to us if you need our help – or even if you just want to say hello.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people that it’s important to think about personal safety when attending events like the St Leger. I would encourage people to look after each other – drink responsibly and make a plan for how you’re getting home in advance.