Officers said the man, named only as Clifford, was last seen in Colley Road in the Ecclesfield area today, Saturday, July 16, at around 2pm.

He is described as white, of a slim build, and around 5ft 5ins tall. He is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a navy polo top and black leather shoes.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Clifford's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Sheffield have appealed for help to find missing man Clifford, aged 90, who was last seen in Colley Road in the Ecclesfield area