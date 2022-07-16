Officers said the man, named only as Clifford, was last seen in Colley Road in the Ecclesfield area today, Saturday, July 16, at around 2pm.
He is described as white, of a slim build, and around 5ft 5ins tall. He is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a navy polo top and black leather shoes.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Clifford's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 819 of July 16.