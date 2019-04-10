Police cordon outside Sainsbury’s in Sheffield’s Arundel Gate due to ‘broken glass’ falling from high-rise building  

0
Have your say

A police cordon outside the Sainsbury’s Local store in Arundel Gate, Sheffield, was due to broken glass that had fallen from a high-rise building.   

South Yorkshire Police taped the area off outside the store yesterday at about 4.30pm with pedestrians unable to use the stairway leading to St Paul’s Place.

READ MORE: Air ambulance called as crash forces closure of M1 near Sheffield 

A police spokesman said today: “Police were called following concerns that a broken window on the 14th floor of the St Paul’s City Lofts building on Arundel Gate may cause a health and safety issue.

“A cordon was put in place at ground level at around 4.30pm and part of Arundel Gate was closed off for a time while the issue was dealt with and the area made safe.”

READ MORE: Police flood Sheffield street after ‘bad accident’ outside pub

The area is closed off.

The area is closed off.

Part of the road remains blocked off this morning and a large crane is at the site. 

Charlotte Ost, a student at Sheffield Hallam University, said yesterday: “I got to University at 4:30pm and it was already cordoned off, there was a police car.

READ MORE: Police presence in Sheffield suburb following reports of ‘grenade’

“I left at 6pm and as I walked out a glass panel fell from the side of the building, about 10 storeys up, and smashed on the ground.

Police tape on the steps.

Police tape on the steps.

“There was more police when I left and they told us to stay away from the road and they were diverting cars.”

The area was cordoned off.

The area was cordoned off.