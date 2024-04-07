Police ‘concerned’ for missing teenager Adam, 17, who may be in Sheffield 

Have you seen missing teenager Adam?
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 7th Apr 2024, 18:35 BST
Officers say they are ‘growing concerned’ for a missing teenager as they release photos in an appeal for the public’s help.

Derbyshire Police say Adam, aged 17, was last seen in Buxton on Saturday April 6 at 9pm, but it is believed that he may be around Sheffield City Centre.

He is described as black and was wearing a blue, white and red puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and he was carrying a small black suitcase.

Adam, aged 17, was last seen in Buxton wearing a blue, white and red puffer jacket, and he was carrying a small black suitcase. It's believed he may be in Sheffield.

If you have seen Adam or know of his whereabouts please contact the police, quoting incident number 17 of April 6, via one of the following methods:

  • By using the crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Constabulary’s website - https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
  • By sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page 
  • By sending a direct message to the force’s contact centre on X via @DerPolContact 
  • Or by calling 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

