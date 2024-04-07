Police ‘concerned’ for missing teenager Adam, 17, who may be in Sheffield
Officers say they are ‘growing concerned’ for a missing teenager as they release photos in an appeal for the public’s help.
Derbyshire Police say Adam, aged 17, was last seen in Buxton on Saturday April 6 at 9pm, but it is believed that he may be around Sheffield City Centre.
He is described as black and was wearing a blue, white and red puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and he was carrying a small black suitcase.
If you have seen Adam or know of his whereabouts please contact the police, quoting incident number 17 of April 6, via one of the following methods:
- By using the crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Constabulary’s website - https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
- By sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- By sending a direct message to the force’s contact centre on X via @DerPolContact
- Or by calling 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.