Police ‘concerned’ for missing teenager Adam, 17, who may be in Sheffield 

Officers say they are ‘growing concerned’ for a missing teenager as they release photos in an appeal for the public’s help.

Derbyshire Police say Adam, aged 17, was last seen in Buxton on Saturday April 6 at 9pm, but it is believed that he may be around Sheffield City Centre.

He is described as black and was wearing a blue, white and red puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and he was carrying a small black suitcase.

If you have seen Adam or know of his whereabouts please contact the police, quoting incident number 17 of April 6, via one of the following methods:

By using the crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Constabulary’s website - https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

By sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

By sending a direct message to the force’s contact centre on X via @DerPolContact

Or by calling 101.