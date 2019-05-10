Police called in to identify supporters after Doncaster Rovers pitch invasion

Doncaster Rovers and South Yorkshire Police have joined forces to identify fans involved in a pitch invasion after the club secured their place in the League One play-offs.

A number of fans ran onto the pitch during and after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Coventry City at the Keepmoat Stadium after Grant McCann's side clinched sixth spot to set up a two-legged semi-final encounter with Charlton Athletic.

Doncaster Rovers fans invade the pitch after the club secured a place in the play-offs.

There were clashes between supporters of both sides and bottles were thrown at the end of the game. Rovers supporters also ran onto the pitch following John Marquis’s second goal which wrapped up the victory in what the club has described as “disruptive behaviour.”

Now the club has announced it is investigating the disorder to identify those responsible.

The club’s safety management team, in collaboration with South Yorkshire Police are currently in the process of reviewing extensive CCTV footage, along with police footage taken on the day to identify those involved in pitch incursions.

A statement said: “A number of people have already been identified and appropriate sanctions have been issued.

“Club staff and police will be taking appropriate action to apply appropriate sanctions in advance of the play-off fixtures.”

Head of stadium and operations Marie Hepburn said: “As a club we are disappointed that a small minority of people attending Saturday’s game marred the celebrations with their behaviour both in the stand and on the pitch at the end of the match.

“We know that our supporters want to see this type of behaviour dealt with and want to reassure you that the club are taking this very seriously to ensure that you enjoyment of future matches is not affected by those individuals.”