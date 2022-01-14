Keira was last seen in the Tibshelf area of Derbyshire at around 3pm yesterday and was wearing her school uniform which consists of black trousers, black shoes and a blazer. She may also be wearing a hooded coat.

The 15-year-old has long natural red hair which she wears with the fringe pinned back and was carrying a rucksack.

Officers are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Keira Brady.

Her photograph has been shared by Derbyshire Constabulary.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 521-130122: