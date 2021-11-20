Police appeal over missing girl, 13, with links to Firth Park, High Green, Woodhouse and Sheffield city centre
Police in Sheffield have appealed for help to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 24 hours.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 1:19 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the teenager, Jodie Lea, was last seen yesterday morning, Friday, November 19, wearing a navy blue checked jacket, blue jeans and grey Nike trainers.
Officers said she has links to Firth Park, High Green, Woodhouse and Sheffield city centre.
Anyone who thinks they have seen her or who knows where she may be is asked to call police on 101.
