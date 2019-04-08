Police appeal for witnesses after Barnsley crash leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses to a car crash in Barnsley that has left a man with serious injuries.

At around 9:09pm on Friday April 6, it is reported that a blue Volkswagen Golf was driving along Barnsley Road, Wombwell, in the direction of the White Rose roundabout, when a green Vauxhall Astra pulled out a parking space and, whilst completing a u-turn, crashed into the Golf.

Barnsley Road near the White Rose roundabout (google)

The driver of the Astra, a 52-year-old man, suffered serious injuries to his pelvis.

His passenger, a 51-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone who has information that may help their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 920 of April 6.



