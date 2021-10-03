Police appeal for help tracing a man last seen in Sheffield earlier today

Rick was last seen at Rother Valley Country Park around 1pm October 3.

South Yorkshire Police are asking for help to trace a man has last been seen in Sheffield in the early afternoon today.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen Rik? We are asking for your help to trace 62-year-old, Rik.

“Rik was last seen at Rother Valley Country Park at around 1pm today (Sunday 3 October).

South Yorkshire Police released this image of Rik wearing a hat that they believe he was wearing when he was last seen.

“He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent baseball cap, running tights and a black jacket with orange lining.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is. Please call us on 101 quoting incident number 518 of 3 October.”