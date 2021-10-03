Police appeal for help tracing a man last seen in Sheffield earlier today
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen at Rother Valley Country Park earlier today.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Have you seen Rik? We are asking for your help to trace 62-year-old, Rik.
“Rik was last seen at Rother Valley Country Park at around 1pm today (Sunday 3 October).
“He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent baseball cap, running tights and a black jacket with orange lining.
“If you have seen him, or know where he is. Please call us on 101 quoting incident number 518 of 3 October.”
South Yorkshire Police also released a photo of Rik wearing a neon yellow/green cap that they believe he wore today.