Police and firefighters tackle van fire on M1 near Sheffield
This is the dramatic moment flames started shooting out from under a van on the M1 near Sheffield.
Police were first at the scene after smoke was spotted billowing from beneath the stranded vehicle between junctions 35 and 34 of the motorway on Monday afternoon.
They discovered it was a tar-soaked hessian sheet stored under the load bed which had caught fire.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “Two extinguishers used to no avail, so the trusty baton was deployed to remove it from the back of the van, to await the arrival of the fire service to finish the job.
“It goes without saying, that safely storing work equipment is extremely important. This could have resulted in serious injuries or even worse if the driver hadn't noticed the smoke and got him and his colleagues to a safe location as quick as he did.
“Three very lucky chaps sent on their way and in need of a strong cup of tea.”