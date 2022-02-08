Police were first at the scene after smoke was spotted billowing from beneath the stranded vehicle between junctions 35 and 34 of the motorway on Monday afternoon.

They discovered it was a tar-soaked hessian sheet stored under the load bed which had caught fire.

Police try to tackle a blaze on the M1 near Sheffield before firefighters arrive

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said: “Two extinguishers used to no avail, so the trusty baton was deployed to remove it from the back of the van, to await the arrival of the fire service to finish the job.

“It goes without saying, that safely storing work equipment is extremely important. This could have resulted in serious injuries or even worse if the driver hadn't noticed the smoke and got him and his colleagues to a safe location as quick as he did.

“Three very lucky chaps sent on their way and in need of a strong cup of tea.”

Firefighters extinguish the blaze on the M1 near Sheffield