Police and Crime Commissioner explores challenges facing Peak District National Park

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Nicolle Ndiweni met with Peak District National Park Authority chief executive Phil Mulligan to see first-hand some of the challenges of managing the UK’s original National Park.

Nicolle, who was elected in May, joined Phil along with community and landowner representatives at the Authority’s Stanage North-Lees estate on the edge of Sheffield.

Described by the Authority as the ‘Peak District in miniature’, the popular estate combines well-known visitor activities such as rock climbing with a range of nationally important wildlife habitats, walking routes and tourism facilities including campsite accommodation and parking.

The Commissioner joined a walk to the top of Stanage Edge where neighbouring gamekeepers explained some of the land management techniques employed in the area. Representatives from the local Stanage Forum were also on hand to explain the complex challenges, responsibilities and opportunities of managing visitor locations so close to the city.

Nicolle Ndiweni and Phil Mulligan during their visit to Stanage North-Lees Estate

With continued high levels of visitors post-pandemic, Stanage-North Lees remains one of several locations within the National Park that are aiming to strike a careful balance between vital public access and associated concerns such as parking, BBQ use and wild camping.

Both the National Park Authority and the Derbyshire PCC’s office have previously confirmed their commitment to working together through a joint memorandum, initially agreed in 2022.

Following the site visit, a regular summit meeting was held at the Authority’s HQ in Bakewell.

Nicolle said: “It was great to meet our partners and understand the complex challenges they face in maintaining and preserving our natural heritage. The visit reinforced the importance of working together and the value of our joint commitment to tackle crime across our rural communities.

“Clearly, there are challenges to overcome but with regular summits like these, where information and expertise is shared between multiple stakeholders and solutions jointly identified, we will help to protect this vast natural asset for future generations.

“I really enjoyed being shown around the Peak District National Park and exploring the landscape in all its glory. We are fortunate to live in a beautiful county and it is important we share it with visitors. But this must always be balanced with our duty to safeguard such precious habitats from harm so that people can keep on enjoying them for many years to come.”

Phil Mulligan, chief executive of the Peak District National Park added: “It was a pleasure to welcome the commissioner to our Stanage-North Lees estate where we are already working hard across many of the challenges and opportunities that come with managing protected landscapes so close to a major city.

“The commissioner shared some exciting ideas about how we continue to welcome people to the area, but at the same time ensure those experiences are sustainable and respectful.