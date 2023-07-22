Financial strains are still being felt by many families throughout the UK as the cost-of-living crisis continues. With many adults having to make tough decisions about where to spend their money, family days out are unlikely to be high on the list.

For this reason, Play Valley is giving away a total of 150 family tickets across their three South Yorkshire sites, including Coleford Road in Sheffield, to families who would benefit from them most. A family ticket allows access for up to four people.

Play Valley director Sarah Jesson said: “You can’t escape the cost-of-living crisis. With prices of everyday essentials so high we know many families are having to make difficult choices and visiting any kind of play centre or having a day out during the summer will have to be carefully considered or not even an option at all.

“We see and feel the effects ourselves, from families we speak to and experiences within our own family. Of course, it’s impacting small businesses, but we know how vital play is to children, benefitting their health, socialisation skills, emotional well-being, and development.

“We hope our cost-of-living campaign will go a little way to helping some families who really need it the most to access our play centres. Kicking off the campaign with our free family tickets, we’re looking forward to introducing some other cost of living options as the summer holidays start.”

If you feel the cost-of-living crisis is holding you back from visiting Play Valley, and you would genuinely benefit from a family ticket, please email [email protected] with your full name, telephone number, preferred centre and the number of people you would like to make a request.

