Platinum party fun for visitors to adult learning disability resource centre in Sheffield

Newfields Learning and Resource Centre for adults with learning disabilities held the event to celebate the Queen’s 70th year.
Centre spokesman Michaela Ford said: “We did a street party and had an ice cream van come for all our clients to celebrate.”
1. Outdoors
Everyone got to enjoy an ice cream
Photo: Submitted
2. Crowning glory
They all donned their most impresive party hats
Photo: Submitted
3. Say a royal cheese
Smiles all round as they tuck into the party food
Photo: Submitted
4. Welcome visitor
The centre was visited by an ice cream van
Photo: Submitted