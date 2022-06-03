Staff and volunteers joined in the fun

Platinum party fun for visitors to adult learning disability resource centre in Sheffield

A street party with ice cream were among the attractions at a platinum jubilee event this week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 9:57 am

Newfields Learning and Resource Centre for adults with learning disabilities held the event to celebate the Queen’s 70th year.

Centre spokesman Michaela Ford said: “We did a street party and had an ice cream van come for all our clients to celebrate.”

1. Outdoors

Everyone got to enjoy an ice cream

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Crowning glory

They all donned their most impresive party hats

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Say a royal cheese

Smiles all round as they tuck into the party food

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Welcome visitor

The centre was visited by an ice cream van

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Queen
Next Page
Page 1 of 2