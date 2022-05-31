Rebecca Mayne, from Sheffield, is one of 490 volunteers to receive the Platinum Champions Award for volunteering for Nightline, which is the University of Sheffield Union of Students' confidential listening and information telephone service.

She won praise for dedicating a lot of her time to the organisation – which offers advice and support to students on just about every issue that can be encountered in student life - whilst also working two jobs in research and at an eating disorder hospital, alongside her studies as a student.

Rebecca has been credited for saving lives by answering calls from suicidal students and for raising awareness of Nightline itself. In fact, Rebecca ran the largest awareness campaign to date for Sheffield Nightline and doubled volunteer intake.

Rebecca said: “Being named a Platinum Champion is an incredible honour. I hope this raises awareness for everyone who needs someone to talk to and support them in their darkest moments.

"Many students find university to be a tough time and having a listening ear from a friend who understands may be really beneficial. I'd like to raise awareness so that everyone is aware of Nightline's incredible job and to remind students that they are never alone."

The awards, created in honour of the charity’s patron Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, are celebrating the efforts of outstanding volunteers across the UK who are making a difference to the lives of people in their communities every day.

Launched by Royal Voluntary Service President, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and run in conjunction with The Big Jubilee Lunch, the awards are an official Jubilee project.

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall said: “The Platinum Champions Awards, launched by Royal Voluntary Service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, have given us the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable contribution of all volunteers, who truly are the backbone of our country.

“Congratulations to all our Platinum Champions – and my heartfelt thanks to you and to the millions of volunteers across the UK who give their time and talents so generously.”

All 490 Platinum Champions will receive a specially designed pin and a signed certificate from HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.

Furthermore, the 70 most outstanding volunteers have been invited to celebrate at an official jubilee event, a special edition of The Big Jubilee Lunch, at an exclusive London location on June 5.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “The Platinum Champions Awards have been the perfect opportunity to celebrate the millions of exceptionally generous people who do extraordinary things, every day. Our judging panel rose to the challenge, selecting 490 Platinum Champions from thousands of inspirational stories and dizzying achievements, spanning all corners of the UK.