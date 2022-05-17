Sheffield Girlguiding, the UK’s leading charity for girls and young women, will light beacons at the beacon lighting event in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The event, which will be held at Whiteley Woods Outdoor Activity Centre, Sheffield, is exclusive to Girlguiders members who are coming together to celebrate the special occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With celebrations under way for Queen Elizabeth ll's Platinum Jubilee, Sheffield Girlguiders will light beacons in celebration. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This is an opportunity for Girlguiders members to celebrate the friendships they have made in the charity, and also their patron’s reign. Preceding the beacon-lighting event will be a County of Sheffield Girlguiding camp open to all young members and adult leaders.

An impressive 70 beacons will be lit by the Sheffield Girlguiders to mark each year the Queen has spent on the throne.

Sheffied Guide Aaliyah, aged 13, said: “I’m excited to be lighting a fire for the Queen because It feels really special to have been chosen to light a beacon for her and I really like going to campfires.”

Girlguiding leader Rachel said: “We’re all really looking forward to coming together with fellow Girlguiding members, our family, friends and our communities to be a part of the upcoming Jubilee beacon celebrations. The Queen has a long history with Girlguiding - as a Guide herself and as our patron, making this historic celebration feel that extra bit special.”