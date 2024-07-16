Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A memorial has been unveiled in memory of a former councillor, to honour his three decades of public service.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, who died aged 72 in 2022, had represented the Dearne for more than 30 years following his election to Barnsley Council in 1988.

A commemorative stone engraved with the late councillor’s name has been installed at the Horse and Groom Square in Goldthorpe – the site of the now-demolished pub where councillor Gardiner met his wife and where they had often enjoyed dancing together

His widow, Janet Gardiner, was joined by Barnsley Council leader Cllr Sir Steve Houghton, and fellow councillors to unveil the commemorative plaque on July 11.

Ms Gardiner said: “Alan was my hero and an amazing man.

“I wanted a special place in Goldthorpe, where we met and happily courted inside the Horse and Groom, sitting in the bar together for many nights happily watching the world go by.

“Alan was a councillor for Barnsley for almost 35 years, serving the Dearne so passionately, and a Barnsley lad through and through.”

Cllr Houghton said: “Alan was an outstanding servant for the people of the Dearne and an outstanding member of Barnsley Council’s cabinet.

“He served with great passion, commitment, and honesty; and was in no small way responsible for Barnsley being the successful organisation that it is.

“His passing was a huge loss to his family, friends, Barnsley Council and the Dearne.

“It is only fitting that he will be permanently remembered with this tribute at the heart of the community he served so passionately for more than 30 years.”