Sadness has been expressed at the closure of a popular florists in a Sheffield suburb.

Plantology Studio Creations, based on South Road, Walkley, published a Facebook post to inform customers that it has “closed its doors for the final time”.

The owner of the business, Jill, said the lease of the shop in the city suburb had come to an end but her two other shops in the city remain open – one on Divison Street in the city centre and the other on Abbey Lane, Woodseats.

She posted: “Plantology Studio has closed its doors for the final time.

“Our lease has come to an end and with the current rising costs of overheads and the general tightening of the purse strings we needed to downsize our business in order to flourish.

“It is with sadness as we have spent many a happy hour on South Road and have met some wonderful people in the community.”

“We would still love to see you at Plantology Floral Creations on Division Street and Plantology on Abbey Lane.”

Posting on the shop’s Facebook page, Cesca Frascina said the closure was “a loss for Walkley”.

Issy Howie added: “Thank you for providing a lovely shop - can really appreciate it’s such a difficult economic time for trading - but I’m very sad to see you go, best of luck with your other shops.”