Plans to transform former office building into parent assessment centre

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:42 GMT
Plans have been lodged to transform a former office building in Barnsley into a residential parent assessment centre.

The Victoria Road property, which was originally a private residence, will undergo minimal renovations to facilitate short-term residential placements for parents and their children, according to the application.

The placements, lasting up to 12 weeks, will be used to assess parenting abilities as part of decisions made by local authorities or courts about children’s future care.

According to the proposal, a number of ‘superficial’ changes will be made to the property, including a bath in a top floor bathroom, redecorating, a fenced patio area, a new boiler and a hedge for privacy.

Residents can comment on the application until October 18.

