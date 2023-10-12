Plans to convert a closed pub into housing in Swinton have been refused by Rotherham Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kings Head on Rockingham Road, Swinton, closed in early 2022, according to a report by planning officers.

Applicants hoped to convert the pub into two three-bedroom dwellings, along with four new bungalows on the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicants say in their planning documents that the pub has been closed and re opened ‘three to four times over the last three years,’ and that ‘due to the downturn in the economy and the rise in utility bills no operator could make it viable’.

The Kings Head on Rockingham Road, Swinton, closed in early 2022, according to a report by planning officers.

Residents objected to the plans on the grounds of extra traffic, road safety concerns, overlooking and overdevelopment.

RMBC agreed, refusing the application.

The report adds that the scheme “represents overdevelopment of the site that is visually at odds with the surrounding urban grain.