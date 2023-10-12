News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Drugs ring exposed by investigators and ringleader, 29, jailed
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost

Plans to convert Rotherham pub to housing refused

Plans to convert a closed pub into housing in Swinton have been refused by Rotherham Council.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Kings Head on Rockingham Road, Swinton, closed in early 2022, according to a report by planning officers.

Applicants hoped to convert the pub into two three-bedroom dwellings, along with four new bungalows on the car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The applicants say in their planning documents that the pub has been closed and re opened ‘three to four times over the last three years,’ and that ‘due to the downturn in the economy and the rise in utility bills no operator could make it viable’.

Most Popular
The Kings Head on Rockingham Road, Swinton, closed in early 2022, according to a report by planning officers.The Kings Head on Rockingham Road, Swinton, closed in early 2022, according to a report by planning officers.
The Kings Head on Rockingham Road, Swinton, closed in early 2022, according to a report by planning officers.

Residents objected to the plans on the grounds of extra traffic, road safety concerns, overlooking and overdevelopment.

RMBC agreed, refusing the application.

The report adds that the scheme “represents overdevelopment of the site that is visually at odds with the surrounding urban grain.

“The conversion is considered to represent an unsatisfactory form of development that has an overdeveloped and cramped layout with poor living conditions”.

Related topics:RotherhamSwintonRotherham CouncilResidents