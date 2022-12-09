Plans for new lakeside cafe and play area at Rother Valley Country Park revealed

Plans for a new cafe and play area at Rother Valley Country park are set to be considered by Rotherham Council.

If approved, the new cafe will be sited in the area currently used by Firbeck Sailing Club, made up of a flat roofed building, boat storage and concrete jetty, which will be relocated to the existing activity centre.

Planning documents state that the existing Stables Cafe will still be used as a cafe but only selling “grab and go” items.

The new cafe will “accommodate increased user numbers that the park is already seeing.”

“A new cafe building and function space is an appropriate facility for outdoor recreation, as its presence will encourage visitors to the park.

Staff facilities and customer toilets will also be provided, with the cafe facing the waters edge, as well as a children’s play area to the rear.

The car park next to the Stables Cafe will become an “outdoor amenity space”, creating a pedestrian friendly area.

The existing park rangers’ bungalow will be demolished to make way for the relocated cycle hire hub, with the rangers’ facilities to be moved to the disused adventure valley play area.

The development will be funded through the government’s levelling up fund.

A planning report states: “The proposed development will enhance the attractiveness of the country park as a destination for outdoor recreation.

“The proposed replacement cafe…has a clear practical and functional link to the wider use of the country park, providing refreshment and rest facilities, and improving the attractiveness of the country park as a destination for recreation.”