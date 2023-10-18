Plans have been lodged for 17 new homes in Penistone, Barnsley.

If approved, the properties will be built on 0.74 hectares of land, bordering the south of Penistone Grammar School.

Applicants Mulgrave Developments Ltd say the development will ‘serveas an extension to the developments on both Watermill Gardens and Kings Court’.

The homes will be a mix of two to four bedrooms, two storeys high and detached and semi detached.

A minimum of two parking spaces per dwelling is proposed, with most properties having ‘ garages set back within their garden curtilageto minimise the amount of frontage parking across the schemeand in the interests of access and safety’.

A 790sqm area of public space is also proposed, representing more than 10 per cent of the overall site.

Applicants say that it will be used as informal space for the use of both existing and future residents.