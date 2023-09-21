News you can trust since 1887
Plans for new hall at historic Rotherham church

A new hall is set to be built adjacent to a historic Swinton church if plans are approved.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:10 BST
The applicants, the vicar and churchwardens of the church of St Margaret, hope to erect a new hall for church and community use at the site of the Grade II listed Church of St Margaret on Golden Smithies Lane, which dates back to the 19th century.

The application states that the hall will be set on land ‘bought for this purpose in 1972’ and replaces a ‘dilapidated existing hall closer to the town centre sold in recent years’.

Documents add that a community consultation by the applicants found respondents would use the building for coffee mornings, support groups, family events and educational activities.

The applicants, the vicar and churchwardens of the church of St Margaret, hope to erect a new hall for church and community use at the site of the Grade II listed Church of St Margaret on Golden Smithies Lane.

The application adds: “The development site occupies only a small part of the Glebe field and the rest remains free to be used….as an informal outdoor amenity space.”

Residents can have their say on the scheme until October 12 on RMBC’s planning page

