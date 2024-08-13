Plans for children’s home withdrawn following objections
and live on Freeview channel 276
Applicants iSupport children’s services hoped to convert a three-bed property on Brinsworth Hall Avenue into a children’s home for two youngsters in care, with up to three carers.
The company’s application states that children’s services are ‘struggling with demand’, following cuts to council budgets.
Documents add that there is ‘no evidence’ to support assumptions that children in care will cause crime or antisocial behaviour, and that the risk of crime is ‘insufficient’ to warrant the application being refused.
The scheme would not lead to any more vehicle movements or demand for car parking than a family of five, say the documents.
However, 24 letters of objection were submitted by residents, raising concerns about noise, petty crime, drug activity, decline in house prices, lack of parking and traffic ‘chaos’.
The application was withdrawn on August 2, although no reason has been given.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.