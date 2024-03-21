Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans, for a detached property in Mair Court, Moorgate, were due to be decided at today’s (March 21) RMBC planning board meeting.

However, councillors decided to defer the decision until the next meeting, when they had visited the site.

A report by planning officers states that the proposal would see the property become a home for two children with 24-hour care, registered by Ofsted.

A total of 242 representations – 58 individual, plus group of 184 emails – were submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

They raised concerns about increased crime, anti-social behaviour and disturbance; a boundary dispute with a neighbour; insufficient parking; noise and disturbance; ‘distress’ caused to residents and their children; ‘negative influence’ on children at school; devaluation of properties and ‘use of taxpayers money’.

The officer report adds that although there may be increased vehicular movements at the property, they are ‘not considered to be significantly different’ from the amount of movements from a family living there.

The children at the home would be supervised 24/7, and would not create ‘any significant impact’ on neighbours, the report adds.

RMBC says that by purchasing the home and using it to house youngsters in care, it can save money compared to privately owned children’s homes, and children will receive ‘better care’.

Devaluation of properties ‘is not an issue that can be afforded any material planning weight in the determination of a planning application’, the report adds.

“Whilst many objections have been received on the grounds of lack of parkingand highway safety issues, the council’s transportation officer does not raiseany objection on the grounds of highway safety,” it states.

“Furthermore, the applicant has confirmed that the changeover of staff will occur outside of the school pick up and drop off times.

"The applicant indicates that children and young people in residential care are supported by staff that are highly skilled, supported by regular supervision who have bespoke training to support the individual needs of the children they care for.”