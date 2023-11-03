Plans for 125 new homes in Goldthorpe have been approved by Barnsley Council.

The development, off Lockwood Road, will be made up of two- to four-bedroomed homes, and has been amended from an earlier plan which proposed 137 homes.

Gleeson Homes will create a single point of vehicular access off East Street, and double yellow lines are proposed on its junction with Lockwood Road.

A report by Barnsley Council planning officers said the site was designated for housing in the authority’s local plan, and ‘was previously a mixed area of grassland, vegetation, and former allotments’.

Gleeson Homes

Gleeson will pay Barnsley Council’s education department £720,000 under Section 106 agreement, to fund 26 primary and 19 secondary school places.

The developers will also contribute £93,750 towards sustainable travel, £145,460.86 towards public open space, and 13 affordable homes.

Seven objections were received, with residents raising concerns such as lack of privacy, an ‘increase in anti-social behaviour and crime’, noise and disturbance, house values, stability of properties, lack of amenities and an increase in traffic.

Homes have been moved from the boundary of the neighbouring Grade II-listed Church of St John and St Mary Magdalene, after the coucil’s conservation officer ‘originally had concerns’ with the proximity of two plots to the western boundary of the churchyard.

The officer report concludes: “This detailed scheme will deliver 125 homes, public open space and a LEAP [Locally Equipped Area for Play] throughout the site, in addition to biodiversity mitigation and enhancements.