Planning applications for Chesterfield, Dronfield, Eckington - including plans to turn a sports bar into flats

These are the plans that have been submitted and decided in north Derbyshire.

​Latest plans submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land to the east of Linacre Road, Holme Hall: Plot swap between plots 112 and 158 relating to the erection of 301 houses including the provision of public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure and works.

Ringwood Hall, Ringwood Road, Brimington: Resubmission of application and listed building consent for a proposed new spa with outdoor pools within disused garden area.

Planning applications submitted and decided in north Derbyshire (photo: Tomasz Zajda/Stock Adobe)

104 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension.

25 Hazel Drive, Walton, Chesterfield: Flat roof to pitched roof side and rear extension.

1 Highfield View Road, Newbold: First floor rear extension.

Old Whittington Miners Welfare Club, Station Lane, Old Whittington: Demolition of existing building.

Woodthorpe Grange Farm, Bridle Road, Woodthorpe, Staveely: Discharge of conditions relating to stone material, repointing methodology, ecology measures, bat survey, guttering and roof materials relating to conversion of barn to one dwelling.

Adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions relating to details of estate road and footways, prevention of discharge of water onto highway, management plan of surface water drainage, drainage hierarchy, details of additional surface water run-off avoidance,compliance with building regulations relating to internal heating and solar PV, remediation and validation proposal in connection with demolition of one existing house and construction of 33 houses and associated access, parking and gardens.

Latest plans decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Crush, 31 West Bars, Chesterfield: Application for prior approval for change of use of offices into two flats. Refused.

Sports Bar, adjacent 37 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Resubmission of plan to convert existing bar/former chapel into nine residential flats. Conditional permission.

16 Albion Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of residential dwelling from small shared house to a house of multiple occupation. Conditional permission.

Land adjacent 20 Rushen Mount, Birdholme. Erection of one four-bedroomed house. Conditional permission.

Latest plans submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

36 Moonpenny Way, Dronfield: New raised roof and chimney with side dormers to create rooms in roof with balcony to rear and raised patio to rear. New raised roof to utility and wc.

14 Hilltop Way, Dronfield: Single storey rear and side extension, part garage conversion.

1 Rectory Gardens, Duckmanton: Prefabricated garage to side of property.

1 Berrisford Avenue, Eckington: Single storey side extension.

Bolehill Quarry, Bole Hill, Wingerworth: Outline planning application, including consideration for access, seeking demolition of vacant office building and construction of new detached dwelling and outbuildings.

Barn to rear of Holly Tree Farm, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Change of use and proposed extension to outbuilding to form annex accommodation.

40 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Demolition of existing garage, construction of two storey side extension, ground floor rear extension and front car hardstanding.36 Riggotts Way, Cutthorpe: First floor side extension over existing dining room.

67 Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross: Change of use of commercial unit with ancillary accommodation to three offices and five one bed residential apartments, including construction of a rear dormer and alterations to openings.

Hornthorpe Cottage, Setcup Lane, Eckington: Outline application for residential redevlopment of previously developed land for up to five dwellings at Hornthorpe Cottage (cattery and kennels).

Barlow Methodist Church, Millcross Lane, Barlow: Change of use from church to dwelling. Side extension and raising of roof to rear.

Land south-west of Holmgate Community Centre, Mill Lane, Holmgate, Clay Cross: Change of use of land for glamping site.

Field north-east of Rozel, east side of School Lane, Wadshelf: Change of use of land to equestrian, change of use of two agricultural buildings to equestrian and erection of a stable building and manege.

Latest plans decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Long Barn, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: New garage and store. Refused.

5 Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of single storey side garage/workshop and replacement with a single storey side extension. Include new front dormer with balcony and alteration to front elevation. Conditionally approved.