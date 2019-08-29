Plan to dim Sheffield's street lights sparks protests
A public consultation on plans to reduce street lighting levels in Sheffield has sparked debate among Star readers.
Under Sheffield City Council's plans, street lights will switch on responsively at 80 per cent instead of the current 84 per cent before midnight.
They will also reduce from 54 to 40 per cent at midnight until 6am while still meeting the requirements of the current national Code of Practice and providing adequate levels of lighting on the highway.
A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to have their say on the matter.
Ian Tyree posed the question: "Don't you think there is enough crime in Sheffield without making things more vulnerable? I thought they were solar powered now."
Kathleen Hassanali added: "We need to be safe with good lighting."
Baz Beaumont posted that it is "not a good idea" and added: "I believe it encourages crime, and I don't live in Sheffield by the way, but we have reduced street lights where I am I've put a light about my door as I couldn't see to unsettle the key in my lock.
"The reduced lights cast shadows - not good for anyone."
The council said lighting levels will be adjusted when footfall and traffic is it at lowest, adding that they are working with South Yorkshire Police and other emergency services to assess and evaluate any impact on communities.
They said the changes will also see a number of other environmental benefits including minimising the negative effects on residents’ sleep patterns, certain nocturnal animals, plant species and people’s enjoyment of the night sky.
If approved, the changes will be implemented across the city and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 380 tonnes.
The dimming is currently being trialled across Crosspool, Endcliffe and Meersbrook, with lights operating at a reduced level until Friday, September 13.
The consultation will close on Sunday, September 22, after which the views of residents in the pilot areas will be assessed alongside those from respondents across the city.
For more information about the proposal visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetlights