Owners of a multi award-winning hotel and restaurant in the Peak District have unveiled plans for a champagne bar.

Fischer’s Baslow Hall will be opening a champagne bar this year as part of plans to expand the offering to guests.

Neil Fischer, managing director of the business, said: “We recognise the fundamental importance in investing in our staff and business.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership in 2024 with LVMH (Möet Hennessy) to launch a new champagne bar on the terrace at Baslow Hall in the early summer, along with an expansion programme to increase our accommodation offer and alfresco dining facilities. These are very exciting times for us and we are so grateful to all of those who come on this journey with us.”

Fischers Baslow Hall will launch a new champagne bar in early summer 2024.

Fischer’s Baslow Hall attracted several top awards in 2023. The popular establishment was awarded the AA Inspectors Choice Award for the third consecutive year, and it retained its Michelin status.

In the 2023 finals of The Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards, the family-owned business was shortlisted in the Taste of the Peak District Award.

Mr Fischer said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone here. It is testament to all their hard work, strength and commitment that we have received this nationwide recognition once again.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are incredibly fortunate to have a passionate and talented team of people here who literally go above and beyond every day to provide an exemplary service for our visitors from far and wide.

Neil Fischer, managing director of Fischers Balow Hall, said that it is an exciting time for the family-run business.

“Our head chef, Adam Thackeray, and sous chef, John Shuttleworth, supported by their fabulous kitchen brigade, work tirelessly to produce the highest quality sustainable food for miles around, most of which is grown here at Baslow Hall or sourced from local food producers within Derbyshire.”

The hotel and restaurant were showcased on BBC1’s Escape to the Country in an hour-long feature in November. Head chef Adam took visitors around the kitchen gardens and spoke of the merits of foraging for food within the surrounding landscapes and transforming dishes into masterpieces.

Fishers’s Baslow Hall, which has 11 luxury bedrooms, is offering 10 per cent off dinner, bed and breakfast packages available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, or Sunday between January 22 and March 31. The offer is based on two people sharing and includes one night’s accommodation, breakfast and three-course dinner menu. Book online at https://www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk/offers/winter-breaks/

