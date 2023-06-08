News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four Blades set to leave the Lane as Sharp, O’Connell decisions made
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Places to eat Sheffield: 21 of the cleanest takeaways awarded three consecutive 5-star food hygiene ratings

We all love a good treat, and thankfully Sheffield has dozens of takeaways, chippies and sandwich shops with consistently good food hygiene ratings.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

Achieving a top food hygiene rating of five is no mean feat, and yet a total of 85 takeaways in Sheffield have managed to achieve a five-star rating three inspections in a row.

We visited Scores on the Doors’ website to see which businesses have been awarded the 'Elite' status since January 2022.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times, especially given the impact of the pandemic.

Here are Sheffield’s takeaways, sandwich and chip shops that have all qualified for the Scores on the Doors ‘Elite' award since 2022.

Many takeaways have achieved Scores on the Doors 'Elite' award.

1. Top hygiene marks

Many takeaways have achieved Scores on the Doors 'Elite' award. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Moor Fisheries, on 30 Cumberland Street, Sheffield City Centre, received its latest five-star food hygiene rating on May 31, 2023. This establishment has boasted impressive top hygiene marks since January 9, 2015.

2. Moor Fisheries

Moor Fisheries, on 30 Cumberland Street, Sheffield City Centre, received its latest five-star food hygiene rating on May 31, 2023. This establishment has boasted impressive top hygiene marks since January 9, 2015. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Circle Friery, on 11 The Circle, High Green, received its latest five-star food hygiene rating on April 4, 2023. This takeaway has shown off top hygiene marks since January 10, 2013.

3. The Circle Friery

The Circle Friery, on 11 The Circle, High Green, received its latest five-star food hygiene rating on April 4, 2023. This takeaway has shown off top hygiene marks since January 10, 2013. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Tasty Plaice, on 8 The Oasis, inside Meadowhall, was awarded its latest five-star food hygiene rating on March 28, 2023. This establishment has boasted impressive top hygiene marks since September 17, 2015.

4. Tasty Plaice

Tasty Plaice, on 8 The Oasis, inside Meadowhall, was awarded its latest five-star food hygiene rating on March 28, 2023. This establishment has boasted impressive top hygiene marks since September 17, 2015. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Sheffield