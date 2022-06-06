Equivalent to an MBE, the Queen’s Award is the highest accolade in the country for voluntary groups in recognition of work to make a big difference for others.

At the playground’s Jubilee celebrations lunch on Saturday, June 4, the title was dedicated to its volunteers who work to make the site what it is and look after its visiting children every day.

The community at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground on June 4 for a celebration lunch to mark the Platinum Jubilee and the Queen's Award.

Chair of trustees Yanina Koszalinski also gave credit to all the parent helpers who threw their weight behind its events – but, most importantly, to the children themselves for supporting one another and making Pitsmoor a vibrant place to play.

Yanina said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service during her Platinum Anniversary Year. I'm sure everyone at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground will join me in giving thanks for the recognition of all we have achieved in serving the children and families in our area. We have a brilliant team of volunteers, each playing their part to ensure children have a safe place to play and adding to the richness of life and vibrancy of our community.”

Pitsmoor Adventure Playground celebrated the award and the Queen’s milestone at a Jubilee lunch on the ground on June 4.

The playground will mark its 50th year of operation this year and has served hundreds of thousands of Sheffield children and their families.

It comes after the much-loved Pitsmoor hub was voted ‘Best Frontline Play Provision’ at the industry’s Annual Playwork Awards, certifying it as one of, if not the, best in the UK.

Manager Patrick Meleady said: “We are honoured, humbled and privileged to have been nominated for this prestigious award and to win it has been overwhelming especially in this category and against so many excellent provisions that come from and operate across the whole of the UK.

“I pay tribute to our wonderful trustees, amazing dedicated staff and to the children, young people and families, whose input has contributed to Pitsmoor Adventure Playground being awarded in this way.