Pinknic Sheffield: 11 of the best photos as LGBTQ+ celebration fills the streets with love, music and colour

Published 14th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST

Sheffield’s 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration filled the city’s streets with love, music and colour.

These are some of the best photos from the festival yesterday, Saturday, July 13, which began with a parade and ended with a party in the Peace Gardens.

Revellers dressed in rainbow colours held aloft bright banners and blew their whistles as they paraded from Barker’s Pool to Peace Gardens to kick off the popular event.

This year’s event, for which the theme was ‘love is love’, was opened by Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Jayne Dunn, and compered by the drag artist Electric Blue.

There was music, stalls, food and drink stands, information from community groups and more throughout the afternoon.

The event is hosted by charity LGBT Sheffield, which is re-branding later this year as LGBTQ+ Sheffield CIO, with a new website, to become as inclusive as possible.

The parade which kicked off the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

1. Rainbow flags

The parade which kicked off the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

The parade which kicked off the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

2. Parade

The parade which kicked off the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

Revellers at the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

3. Happy day

Revellers at the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

Revellers at the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

4. Celebration

Revellers at the 10th annual Pinknic LGBTQ+ celebration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, July 13

