In pictures: Remembering life and nostalgic city paintings of acclaimed Sheffield artist Bill Kirby
Acclaimed Sheffield artist Bill Kirby has died at the age of 85 - and chances are everyone in the city will have gazed at his stunning work over the years.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th September 2019, 17:05 pm
Updated 3 minutes ago
Best known for his nostalgic paintings of bygone Sheffield life, his works graced St Luke’s Hospice Christmas cards for many years – here are some of his wonderful paintings for you to enjoy.