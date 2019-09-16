Coles Corner.

In pictures: Remembering life and nostalgic city paintings of acclaimed Sheffield artist Bill Kirby

Acclaimed Sheffield artist Bill Kirby has died at the age of 85 - and chances are everyone in the city will have gazed at his stunning work over the years.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th September 2019, 17:05 pm
Best known for his nostalgic paintings of bygone Sheffield life, his works graced St Luke’s Hospice Christmas cards for many years – here are some of his wonderful paintings for you to enjoy.

1. The life and works of Bill Kirby

2. The life and works of Bill Kirby

Artist Bill Kirby pictured at work on one of his paintings at his Fulwood home in 2010.

3. The life and works of Bill Kirby

A snowy city centre, as viewed from Tudor Square.

4. The life and works of Bill Kirby

'Busy People' by Bill Kirby - Oil on Canvas

