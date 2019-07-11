PICTURES: Hundreds of naked runners due to take part in polar bear charity event at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Hundreds of naked runners are expected to descend on Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend for the annual Polar Bear charity run
By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 11:45
Over 100 brave runners took part last year in the sponsored streak that raised almost £5,000 to help conservation efforts for endangered polar bears throughout the world. Volunteers jogged or walked the 3/4 mile course wearing nothing but running shoes and polar bear masks at the award-winning park which is home to four majestic polar bears. here are a selection of pictures from last year's event to remind you of what you can expect to see.