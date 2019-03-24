PICTURES: ‘Fantastic’ family fun day raises more than £3,000 for Sheffield tot with just months to live

A family fun day in aid of Sheffield tot Jack Lacey raised more than £3,000.

Three-year-old Jack from Loxley has been given between six and twelve months to live after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Organisers said the ‘fantastic’ day, which was held at the Wadsley Jack pub on Saturday, was attended by more than 100 people including Jack, his mum and dad and little sister Charlotte.

Spokesperson, Emma Bostwick, said: “We had a raffle, tombola, an auction, stalls, cake sales, a bouncy castle and face painting.

“It was lovely that Jack’s family came. All together we handed over £3,140 including a donation from two lovely ladies from the Greenhill and Bradway Tenants Association who has raised £560 in just their little group.”

The day was organised by Gaynor Waistnidge, whose little girl goes to the same nursery as Jack, and wanted to ‘something special’ for him.

Jack’s story was featured in the Star earlier this month when his parents Wesley Lacey and Rebecca Oldham revealed the heartbreaking news.

Despite the devastating news, they said they were determined to fill the rest of young Jack’s life with ‘happy times’.

An online fundraising page they set up for him has so far raised more than £40,000.

