Pictures and video reveal extent of blaze as family flees Sheffield home

A fire broke out inside a semi-detached home in Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne, at 12.15am this morning.

The home was badly damaged.

A man, woman and four children were inside but managed to escape out of the back door of the property.

Residents and passers-by today told how this was the third fire the family has had to contend with in the last several months.

The fire service confirmed arsonists set fire to a vehicle outside the property on Monday at 11.25pm – and residents said this belonged to the family.

And it is believed there was a previous blaze at the property in December last year which is thought to have been started accidentally.

Police at the scene.

The cause of the latest blaze has not been revealed but investigations are underway.

Police were at the scene earlier, including crime scene investigation officers.

The blaze has caused damage to the ground floor near the front door and also to rooms upstairs.

Crime scene investigation officers were uotaide the home.

Some residents said they have heard the vehicle fire and this latest blaze were started deliberately, though they did not know the motive behind the alleged attacks.

A passer-by – who saw firefighters extinguishing the blaze – said: “I saw the blue flashing lights and the firefighters going in and putting the flames out.

“It looks quite badly damaged. To be honest I wasn’t surprised because it is the third time.

“I do feel sorry for the kids more than anyone.”

The damaged home.

They said those who fled the property are a family with both parents aged in their late 20s or early 30s, while the children are all believed to be of primary school age.

After the family managed to get out, firefighters entered the burning, smoke-filled home and rescued a pet dog and hamster inside.

The hamster perished but the dog – a Staffie – was given oxygen and survived.

This latest fire happened just a day after another family had to flee their burning home a few streets away.

On this occasion a fire broke out on the ground floor of a property in Framlingham Place, Arbourthorne, on Wednesday at 11.25pm.

Two adults and two children had to climb out of a window to escape.

Police at the scene.

An investigation has been launched.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said they do not believe the two house fires this week are linked.