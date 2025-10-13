Photos have been released to show a litter of adorable pups born after a heavily pregnant dog dumped on the streets was rescued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies stepped in when Nancy’s time in stray kennels was coming to an end. She had been found as a stray after being abandoned by her owner despite being pregnant.

These cute pups were born after a pregnant dog was abandoned in the street | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Nancy, a pregnant dog abandoned on the streets, gave birth to a liter of six pups | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Describing Nancy’s ordeal, the charity said at the time: “Honestly, we have no words anymore - it just gets worse and words...just hearbreaking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy underwent an emergency Caesarian and safely delivered a litter of six pups.

In an update, the charity has posted a number of photos to show the thriving litter.

Heavily pregnant dog, Nancy, was dumped in the street. She was rescued and went on to deliver a litter of six pups - this is one of them | HYP

This is one of six pups born after their pregnant mum was dumped in the street | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

A Facebook post reads: “Here’s some very cute puppy content to put a smile on your face...time really flies!!

“Nancy’s babies are now hurtling towards being two weeks old they’re all doing really well, and we already have one little boy’s eye opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you so much to everyone who has sent Nancy some food - she’s eating lots to feed 6 six hungry, growing little pupsters we’re so so grateful!”

To donate to Helping Yorkshire Poundies, visit its website or Facebook page.