Photos show cute puppies born after pregnant dog is dumped on streets
South Yorkshire based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies stepped in when Nancy’s time in stray kennels was coming to an end. She had been found as a stray after being abandoned by her owner despite being pregnant.
Describing Nancy’s ordeal, the charity said at the time: “Honestly, we have no words anymore - it just gets worse and words...just hearbreaking.”
Nancy underwent an emergency Caesarian and safely delivered a litter of six pups.
In an update, the charity has posted a number of photos to show the thriving litter.
A Facebook post reads: “Here’s some very cute puppy content to put a smile on your face...time really flies!!
“Nancy’s babies are now hurtling towards being two weeks old they’re all doing really well, and we already have one little boy’s eye opening.
“Thank you so much to everyone who has sent Nancy some food - she’s eating lots to feed 6 six hungry, growing little pupsters we’re so so grateful!”
To donate to Helping Yorkshire Poundies, visit its website or Facebook page.